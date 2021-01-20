Police in Athens arrested a Loganville man after he allegedly tried to start a fight at a downtown bar.
Officers were flagged down by a security guard at 1785 Bar & Grill, at 420 E. Clayton St., shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 9.
The first officer on scene reported seeing 20-year-old Chandler Avery Kennedy fighting with and detained by the bar’s security. The officer handcuffed Kennedy and held him on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
After checking Kennedy’s identification and realizing he was underaged, the officer contacted dispatch to find he faced a warrant from Walton County on a methamphetamine charge.
Kennedy allegedly asked a police officer, while handcuffing him, if she found “the meth.” He told her it was in his wallet and concealed in a dollar bill. The officer searched again and found a clear bag with a clear crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
A field test reportedly confirmed it was methamphetamine.
The club’s security guard later told police Kennedy broke a beer bottle and tried to stab someone with it, leading the club’s management to kick him out of the establishment.
Kennedy, of 4140 Lawrenceville Road, was booked into the Clarke County Jail and remained there Tuesday. He was being detained for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
