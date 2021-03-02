LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An Oxford woman sustained minor injuries after blacking out and having a car crash Tuesday.
The woman, 44, was driving south on Miller Bottom Road when she had some type of medical episode, causing her to lose consciousness, state troopers said.
That caused her vehicle to travel off the west shoulder of the road and strike a tree. The car overturned and came to a rest at the bottom of a steep embankment.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington with minor injuries.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said no one will be charged, as seat belts were used and there were no signs of impairment.
The crash did cause some confusion in the area though, as filming is taking place for a television show and a loud boom was heard about the same time. The noise was unrelated to the crash, officials said.
