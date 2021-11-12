At the end of a long and sometimes emotional City Council meeting Monday night, Loganville’s elected body voted to amend the city’s email policy and Rules of Decorum.
“If we hold the public accountable, we have to hold ourselves accountable too,” Councilwoman Lisa Newberry said.
Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger announced publicly she had asked city attorney Robyn Webb to draft changes to the email policy and Rules of Decorum following a “regrettable email” Mayor Rey Martinez sent to resident Greg Peoples in September. Martinez had used his official city email address.
Peoples addressed the council about the email during a public comment period immediately following the Oct. 14 meeting. He was upset about the content of the email and demanded an apology.
Former City Council candidate Terry Parsons, who was mentioned in the mayor’s email, also voiced his ire over the letter’s content after the mid-October meeting. Parsons then “gifted” the mayor a coloring book and crayons in response to the mayor’s comments about conceptual drawings Parsons had posted to social media.
The changes to the email policy basically apply the same measures of discipline to elected officials as for city employees should they violate the policy, Webb explained.
“Elected officials who violate this policy are subject to forfeiture of city-provided electronic equipment and loss of a city email address,” the policy states. Elected officials who violate the policy could also face public reprimand.
The amended Rules of Decorum sets a three-minute limit per speaker during the 30-minute public comment period that follows at the conclusion of a regular council meeting.
“In matters of exceptional interest, the time-period may be extended by a majority vote of the mayor and City Council,” the rules state.
Webb emphasized that public comments would primarily be limited to the discussion of business on the council’s meeting agenda.
The attorney said these rules also prohibit speakers from making slanderous, profane or inflammatory remarks or engaging in noisy and disorderly conduct. Webb said if an individual continues to repeatedly violate the Rules of Decorum even after being asked to refrain from disruptive behavior, he or she could be escorted out of the meeting.
In addition, the rules state that, “Clapping, applauding, heckling or verbal outbursts in support or opposition to a speaker or his or her remarks is discouraged.”
In other city business, council members voted to approve an amendment that restricts Loganville from providing sewer outside its territorial limits.
The council also approved a resolution amending the Service Delivery Strategy at Stanton Springs and Stanton Springs North. This would allow the Joint Development Authority to select now and in the future services to include EMS, code enforcement, building inspections, economic development, police and fire protection, planning and zoning, natural gas, wastewater collection and treatment, and water supply and distribution.
The Monroe City Council approved a similar resolution at a regular meeting on Tuesday, and the Social Circle City Council will vote on an amended SDS agreement with the JDA at a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the city’s Community Room.
