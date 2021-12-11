WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — Former Walnut Grove Mayor Lamar Lee died Saturday.
Lee stepped down as mayor in the final months of his term in 2019, citing health concerns.
He served for four years on the Walton County Board of Education, then for 12 years on the Walnut Grove City Council.
In a Facebook post, Mayor Mark Moore called Lee “a dedicated Mayor and loyal servant to the City of Walnut Grove for over 20 years.”
Mayor Don Cannon urged Lee to run for council and told him he would be his successor as mayor. That happened in 2011.
Lee retired from General Motors before serving in the public sector.
During his time on the City Council, he saw Walnut Grove High School open.
“When I was on the school board, I said that I wanted a high school in Walnut Grove,” Lee told The Walton Tribune in 2019.
“They looked at me like I had two heads … and now look at what we got. We got one of the best high schools in the county.”
Lee also said he was proud of his work to help bring Walnut Grove a sewer plant.
