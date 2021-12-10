In their last meeting for 2021, the Loganville City Council took action Thursday night on garbage collection rates and modifying the post-retirement health insurance policy for eligible city employees.
Council members agreed the trash service collection rate increases for residential and commercial customers were necessary to help offset rising recycling and fuel costs. Residential customers will see a $2 increase to their current rate and an extra $1 increase if they use a second garbage can. Residents will be notified of the increase in their January 2022 bill, and the hike will be effective on Feb. 1, 2022.
Commercial customers will see an 8% increase in their bills starting March 1, 2022.
In another effort to offset rising health insurance costs to the city, the council voted to change its health insurance policy for future retirees with at least 20 years of service and 80 points, meaning they qualify under the “rule of 80.” The rule of 80 allows workers to claim the benefit if their combined age and years of service equal at least 80, according to Loganville City Manager Danny Roberts.
The city will provide $500 per month to eligible future retirees until age 65. Retirees will be responsible for the difference. Spouses could continue to be covered on the same plan at the retirees’ expense. Should the retiree die, the spouse could continue to receive insurance for 36 months.
“This is a more sustainable plan over time than what we’re dealing with now,” Councilwoman Anne Huntsinger said.
In other city business, the council recognized Loganville police Sgt. and Loganville High School Resource Officer Dustin Peterson. The National Association of School Resource Officers recently recognized Peterson as the SRO of the month for November. He was instrumental in acquiring funding to repair a student’s electric wheelchair. Peterson was a New York City police officer who served at ground zero in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
The council was also informed that the Loganville Police Department selected Officer Clint Kitchens as the department’s Officer of the Year. Kitchens has been with the LPD for two years. He was previously with the city of Covington and has experience with SWAT, a drug task force and criminal investigations.
The December meeting was the last for outgoing Mayor Rey Martinez and council members Danny Ford and Lisa Newberry, whose terms end on Dec. 31. Martinez is running for the state House District 114 seat. He was Loganville’s first minority mayor.
Incoming Mayor Skip Baliles and council members-elect Melanie Long and Branden Whitfield, along with Huntsinger who was reelected to a second term, will be sworn in at the first January council meeting in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.