Make industrial park zoning consistent across four counties and they will come. So said area economic development officials.
“Uniformity is key to attracting these large companies,” Joint Development Authority attorney Andrea Gray told the Social Circle City Council on Tuesday during a public hearing regarding Stanton Springs North. Shane Short, executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, also attended the public hearing.
The JDA asked the council to nix the property’s Mixed Use Business District zoning designation in favor of Stanton Springs Business Park’s current industrial district zoning. This would make Stanton Springs North zoning the same in the city of Social Circle as it is in the JDA’s member counties of Walton, Newton and Morgan.
The council granted the JDA’s request to rezone 514.41 acres on Highway 278 and Interstate 20 — Stanton Springs North — under the newly adopted Stanton Springs Business Park Tier 1 zoning designation. The council first approved an amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan and then amended the zoning ordinance to establish the “Stanton Springs Business Park” zoning designation.
The Tier 1 designation would have stringent standards and bring in “clean industry,” according to Gray. The incoming industry the JDA expects to recruit to Stanton Springs will create more jobs and shore up the tax base, she said.
Several citizens asked Gray and Short to point out Stanton Springs North’s boundaries on a map.
One resident asked Short if he could reveal the identity of the company known as Baymare LLC. Short replied he could not name the possible park tenant company at this time.
The citizen was referring to the JDA’s approval of a $42 billion bond issuance in February for a large-scale data center project. The authority negotiated a purchase and sale agreement with the company legally known as Baymare. The Tribune previously reported that Baymare is not based in Georgia, but has a Georgia presence, according to Short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.