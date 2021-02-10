Monroe Mayor John Howard summed up 2020 as being a year of challenges for the city, but also one that saw significant infrastructure improvements.
“We want to make Monroe a viable, livable city for everyone,” Howard said.
Efforts to improve sewer, water, roads, parks and fiber connectivity directly benefits Monroe residents, Howard said. A strong infrastructure, in addition to good schools, cultural offerings and quality healthcare, helps draw newcomers and businesses to the city, he added.
Expanding fiber
Howard said across the U.S. and Georgia, people are leaving urban areas to relocate to areas like Monroe, where rents are lower and they can work remotely.
To better accommodate the increasing technology needs of workers, business people and students, Howard would like to see fiber expanded to every home in Monroe.
Adding conduit for future fiber expansion could provide the city another revenue stream, he said. The first neighborhood installations for citywide fiber should begin before April 1, the Mayor said.
“At our November (2020) meeting, we signed a $50 million utility bond that will go to our delivering fiber to every home in Monroe,” Howard said. The project is now in the planning and engineering phase.
Sewer, water and gas upgrades
The City of Monroe has also been committed to improving its sewer and water systems, the Mayor said.
“We spent over a million repairing sewer,” Howard said.
City sewer has been rebuilt using Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), according to the Mayor.
Howard said the City Council held a planning and development retreat late last month.
“We reaffirmed our commitment to density within the city limits while limiting sewer expansion into the county,” he said. “This will enhance quality construction within the city limits and eliminate sprawl into the county.”
“We will also be installing our first water tower since 1962,” Howard announced.
The city’s Loganville water line project is underway and should start pumping a million gallons of water each day in the late first quarter, he added.
Providing gas to more customers was also one of the city’s infrastructure improvements, according to Howard.
“Our gas line to northern Morgan County (was) just completed and will increase utility revenues, which adds 5% annually to the budget of our general fund,” he said.
Park improvements
Howard also touched on efforts to improve and expand city parks. He said updates to Pilot and Childers Parks include improvements to the dog park, and repairs to Creek Basin.
Mathews Park, which spans 28.71 acres, has had its play area updated and dilapidated structures removed, according to the Mayor. He said work must still be done to fill potholes, repave asphalt, and put in a new bathroom and trails.
Underground utilities are underway at the Downtown Green, according to Howard.
“Hammond Park (is) still in planning stages for repurposing,” the Mayor said. “Tennis Courts have to be updated. Look for pickleball courts.”
He said a new modular bathroom would replace an old structure in Hammond Park.
The Mayor also touched on the 123.70-acre land donation the City of Monroe received in December 2020 from MFT Land Investments, an affiliate of Loganville-based Reliant Homes. The gift includes 4,000 feet of river frontage along the Alcovy River, according to previous reporting by the Tribune.
“Planning is just getting started, but I see our first phase getting access to the river for kayaks and canoes,” Howard said.
He added that EC Kidd is set up as an open green space, ideal for soccer.
Calming traffic
Howard also described the city’s installation of traffic calming devices along Church Street, which, he said, not all residents were on board for in the beginning.
“As time has gone by, construction has ended, and people have gotten used to the change, we have seen a reduction in traffic and a reduction in speed,” he said.
Howard said these road improvements also helped traffic find other routes.
Community and public buildings
The Mayor touted the City Council’s decision last summer to make the Community Center on Church Street a revenue source.
“It has been rented by Monroe Country Day School,” Howard explained. “It was losing about $50,000 a year, plus maintenance. It was not used properly.”
“The city purchased Walton Plaza and has been diligently working and building our new police department and municipal court,” he continued. “That will free space for the Downtown Development Authority to expand our downtown choices; restaurant, retail, or boutique hotel.”
Howard estimates the new police department building and municipal court will be completed in 6-8 weeks. He said the pandemic has stalled supplies, causing a delay. Howard stated the current PD will be transferred to the DDA to sell, and the sale price should offset the cost of the new PD construction.
The Monroe Pavilion is also coming along, according to Howard. “Permits have been pulled,” he said.
Hospital and help with vaccines
Piedmont Walton Hospital provides residents quality healthcare, according to the Mayor. The hospital hit a peak in COVID-19 cases a few weeks ago, but has “handled it very well,” Howard said.
Howard said he has asked the Biden administration for a vaccine center here.
“We have assured them we have the perfect location and would love some local investment into our community,” he said.
Howard said local officials have been working with the state Department of Public Health to get more vaccines into the community.
“While we have had some luck, it appears that we will be moving forward with larger numbers being vaccinated between public and private entities,” he said. “As we get through Tiers 1A and1B, we will rapidly get to mass distribution in the coming months with a plan approved by the state.”
Pandemic’s economic impacts
Business was also impacted by the coronavirus. Sales tax revenues dipped for a few months in 2020, the Mayor said, but overall revenues were up.
Monroe Finance Officer Beth Thompson told city officials during a virtual committee work session and called council meeting Tuesday night that revenues exceeded expenses in 2020. Thomson said there has been an increase in sales tax revenues each year, and last year saw a 6% increase. She said property tax collections were at 97%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.