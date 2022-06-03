FISH4Kids, a yearly summer lunch program run by Faith In Serving Humanity, began serving at risk children in the community again on Wednesday.
The non-profit’s summer lunch program feeds 2,000 children six days a week. Lunches are delivered door to door on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday while school is out. Most of the children that benefit from the program qualify for free or reduced cost school meals.
“I know that this touches the hearts of the children,” said Cyndie Lee, who has been a FISH volunteer for 8 years. “And it touches my heart to do this for the children.”
FISH4Kids organizers maintain that many children in the community are at risk of going hungry when school is out.They estimate that 1 out of 5 Walton County children face food insecurity. The summer lunch program began 17 years ago. Since then FISH4Kids has served more than 2 million summer lunches.
However, the program can always use more volunteers, said Kim Embry, who heads up the non-profit’s public relations. A number of volunteers represent area churches.
Some are high school students earning community service hours or older school age children who put kindness into action.
Lunches are assembled from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the FISH4Kids building behind the FISH thrift store at 424 Spring Street in Monroe. Clean up and next day prep work is from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
To sign up go to https://www.fishofwalton.org/book-online.
“I am grateful and thankful that we as a community put a priority on our children,” said FISH executive director Cindy Little. “Each summer everyone comes and gives so much time and finances to make sure the needs are met. This year we are having challenges due to availability of items needed for the lunches. We will move forward giving the very best we can.Together we accomplish so much more.”
A $70 donation provides a child 50 sack lunches for the summer and a back-to-school hygiene kit.
“Again, on behalf of the children we serve, thanks to everyone for caring and sharing,” Little said. “We are thankful for the wonderful community we live in and know that together we can make things happen in a big way.”
FISH is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Donations are tax deductible.
For more information visit fishofwalton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.