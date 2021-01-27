LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A Loganville man died in a crash just after 4 a.m. Sunday.
City spokesman Robbie Schwartz said Loganville police and firefighters responded to a single-car crash on Lee Byrd Road, near the city’s fire station.
A vehicle reportedly left the roadway, and the driver was ejected and killed. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
He was identified later as Eliseo Villalva. He lived off Bay Creek Road.
Rescuers had to extricate two people from the vehicle. One, a woman, was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett. The other, a juvenile patient, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – Egleston Hospital with critical injuries.
Schwartz said the initial reports are that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.
No update was available on the condition of the injured passengers.
