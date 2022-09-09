The Social Circle Board of Education announced Carrie Booher as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent Thursday night.
Booher, currently the associate superintendent for Social Circle City Schools, is set to replace outgoing superintendent Robbie Hooker, who is leaving to take the same job for the Oconee County school system.
Booher was hired as principal of Social Circle High School in 2014 and later transitioned from school to district level administration, becoming the assistant superintendent in 2018. In 2021, she began serving in her current role as the associate superintendent.
Pending final Board approval later this month, Booher will assume full responsibilities for this role effective Oct. 10.
“Dr. Booher has a strong history of providing leadership in our district with a keen focus on what is best for students. She has successfully supported our progress on many strategic priorities,” said board chair John Callahan. “The Board is excited about the direction of learning in Social Circle City Schools under Dr. Booher’s leadership. We are also grateful for Dr. Hooker’s leadership in directing the district through extremely challenging times and his presence will be sincerely missed at all of our schools.”
Hooker bid a tearful farewell to the system Thursday night, as well.
“This is my last meeting here but my heart will always belong in Social Circle,” Hooker said. “It’s bittersweet for me. This is a community of resilience where everyone supports each other and believe in each other. You definitely have the potential to be not only the best district in Georgia but one of the best in the county. You will continue to be great.”
Booher said she was proud to be chosen to fill Hooker’s shoes and said he would be missed.
“I love working in the Social Circle City Schools,” Booher said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our great work to empower students with an excellent and equitable education. Our system is blessed to have tremendous family, staff, and community support. I look forward to working with our governance team to focus all of our decisions on placing students’ needs first in order to continue the significant improvements we have made under Dr. Hooker’s leadership. While we will sincerely miss his daily presence, his influence will be felt for a long time in this district.”
Booher began her career in education as a school counselor in Gwinnett County Public Schools in 1996 and has been working to remove barriers to learning for students in various roles and positions ever since.
In 2000, she served as an assistant principal on special assignment to the Office of Research and Accountability in the Division of Organizational Advancement in GCPS. In 2002, she led the Office of Student Academic Support & Advisement as director of the counseling and advisement programs. Prior to joining SCCS, Dr. Booher also served as an assistant principal at South Gwinnett and Grayson High Schools.
Booher holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in school counseling from Georgia State University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Georgia.
She is married to her husband, Paul, and they have two children, John Paul (2022 graduate of SCHS) and Caroline (current SCHS student). She said she is thankful that her children have enjoyed the excellent educational opportunities provided in Social Circle City Schools.
