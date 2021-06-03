Social Circle City Council named Eric Taylor of metro Atlanta as the finalist in their search for a new city manager during a called meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Steve Shelton motioned to select Taylor as the city’s sole candidate for city manager. Councilman Nathan Boyd seconded the motion. Shelton, Boyd and Mayor Pro tempore Traysa Cody Price voted for the singular selection. Councilman Tyson Jackson was opposed.
Mayor David Keener indicated Tuesday that negotiations with Taylor for the city’s top leadership job would be ongoing. The Tribune reached Taylor by phone Wednesday. He declined to comment unless an agreement is reached and his confirmation assured.
In April 2020, the city council chose not to allow outgoing city manager Adele Schirmer’s contract to automatically renew. Schirmer's contract expires June 30. She began her tenure in Social Circle in October 2015. Schirmer previously worked for the city of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Executive search firm The Mercer Group handled the search for Social Circle’s next city manager.
According to Taylor’s online profile on LinkedIn, Taylor was most recently a senior assistant city manager for Johns Creek. He served in that role for about 5 years. Johns Creek has a population of around 82,000 residents.
Taylor was the city adminstrator for Smyrna from October 2009 to November 2014. Prior to that, he was Smyrna’s assistant city administrator from March 2006 to October 2009.
Taylor’s online profile states that he supervised numerous large-scale development projects including renovation of Johns Creek city hall and a conversion of a 48-acre, 700-plus-unit apartment complex into high-end single-family homes in Smyrna.
He served as a finance officer for Avondale Estates for nearly two years, and was an economic development project specialist for Marietta. Taylor has professional memberships in the International City/County Management Association and the Georgia City/County Management Association.
He earned a Masters in public administration from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana. He attended the International School of Kenya from 1986-1988.
