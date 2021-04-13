MONROE, Ga. — Several thousand dollars in damages were reported in a vandalism incident at Monroe Area High School.
It happened last week during spring break. Two teenage boys were identified as suspects. They reportedly were local but were not students in the Walton County School District.
The district issued this statement Tuesday afternoon:
“District and school leaders are working with local law enforcement officials as they continue to investigate the vandalism of Monroe Area High School that occurred on April 8, 2021. At this time, we can confirm that the individuals involved in this incident that resulted in significant damage to the school property were not Walton County School District students.”
School district spokeswoman Callen Moore said the damages were estimated at about $40,000. Four classrooms and a teacher workroom were unable to be used.
Moore said multiple microscopes and a copier were destroyed, and multiple areas of the school required extensive cleaning.
Monroe police were investigating.
