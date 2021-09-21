MONROE, Ga. — A Conyers man was to face trial this week for another man’s death in a road rage incident in Walton County five years ago.
Gary Keith Howell was 33 when he was involved in a collision on state Route 138 between Monroe and Walnut Grove on March 5, 2016.
A southbound 1994 Ford F-150 pickup truck tried to pass a 1990 Pontiac Firebird in a no-passing zone but the right rear tire of the truck hit the left front of the car.
That caused the truck to leave the western edge of the road and hit a yard sign and mailbox at a business in the 2900 block of Highway 138.
The truck continued south and overturned, catching fire in the southbound lane.
Kalib Ryan Blackwell, 19, of Loganville, was a passenger in the truck. He died two days after the crash in a hospital.
Jeffery Lee Keown of Loganville, who was driving the Ford, said Howell made an obscene gesture and that they exchanged words after stopping at a traffic light. Keown said he sped away at the light and tried to pass Howell to get away from him.
Troopers told The Walton Tribune at the time that Howell admitted making the gesture but said it was meant for another vehicle.
Howell and Keown were cited for aggressive driving and Keown was cited for passing in a no-passing zone. However, the Department of Public Safety said it would continue to investigate.
A charge of first-degree homicide by vehicle later was added against Howell.
Chief Judge John M. Ott will preside over the trial in Walton County Superior Court. It’s on Ott’s docket that was to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
