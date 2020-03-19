Ten people in Georgia have died from the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said Thursday.
A daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic from the Georgia Department of Public Health revealed 287 confirmed cases in the state. The number of deaths soared to 10 from one in Wednesday’s report.
Federal officials warned Wednesday of increasing numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses in the coming days as a backlog of tests is cleared and more patients are added to the tallies.
Walton County still has not had a resident test positive for COVID-19, the Department of Public Health said. However, the virus is closing in with all but two surrounding counties reporting cases.
Gwinnett County has 12 confirmed cases, including one resident who works at the Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas plant in Monroe and tested positive last week.
Newton County has three confirmed cases, including employees of both the Newton County Theme School and Clements Middle School in Covington.
Barrow and Rockdale counties each have reported one case.
The DPH said the county breakdown is based on the county of residence for the patient, when it’s known. Six cases are listed as “unknown” for the county.
The state said 35% of cases involve patients 60 and older and 81% are in patients 18 and older.
Some 53% of patients are men.
In commercial labs, 13% of tests are returning positive results for COVID-19.
In testing at the state public health lab, the positive test rate is 22%.
Two people died after contracting coronavirus and receiving treatment at a hospital in Albany, officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital said.
The hospital said 23 people there had tested positive for COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday while more than 400 were waiting for the results of their tests.
Emory Healthcare confirmed a death from the illness at one of its 10 Atlanta-area hospitals, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.