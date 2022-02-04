Social Circle leaders say they want to properly plan for expected residential growth. Which is why the city council decided to place a five-month moratorium on five residential zoning classifications during a called meeting Thursday night.
The moratorium is in effect until May 30, or until Social Circle adopts a new zoning ordinance, whichever occurs first. Council members agreed the moratorium would allow them the necessary time to clarify and streamline the city’s zoning process.
The zoning classifications affected by the moratorium include R-25 (low density single-family), R-15 (medium density single-family), RMH (residential medium-high density), PUD (planned unit development) and RHD (residential high density).
The city council also voted to extend a moratorium on signs that are larger than 100 square feet per sign face until April 30 or until a new sign ordinance is adopted. Council members initially implemented the sign moratorium on Sept. 21, 2021. An extension was voted on in November that extended the moratorium to Jan. 31, 2022.
The council also expedited making critical upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant by authorizing a $2.6 budget for the project. City manager Eric Taylor recommended the city council approve combining fiscal year 2021 and 2022 funding to pay for water treatment plant improvements.
Funding for the project had been budgeted in two phases and split over two fiscal years, Taylor explained. The first phase included $1.2 million to update the plant’s electrical system and complete repairs to the water pump station. The second phase included $1.4 million to replace water filters.
Money for the plant rehabilitation comes from the Georgia Environmental Financing Authority and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
