A Snellville resident allegedly lied about his involvement in human rights violations to obtain U.S. citizenship.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta announced the arraignment of Mezemr Abebe Belayneh, who allegedly concealed his involvement in the late 1970s Red Terror period in Ethiopia.
Prosecutors said Abebe served as a civilian interrogator at a makeshift prison.
Abebe allegedly ordered and participated in the physical abuse and interrogation of prisoners held on the basis of their political views. However, in applying for citizenship, he claimed he had never persecuted anyone based on political beliefs nor committed a crime for which he had not been arrested.
