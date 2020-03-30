LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez issued the strongest order yet for citizens in Walton County related to the COVID-19 outbreak: Stay home.
In an emergency declaration order Monday afternoon, Martinez ordered citizens to shelter in place at their homes with few exceptions.
Businesses not considered “essential” are ordered to cease all activities, and those that do stay open are encouraged to do their best to keep customers 6 feet apart per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, which President Donald Trump said he expects to be needed through April.
Public gatherings are prohibited, as is nonessential travel.
Citizens will be allowed to leave their homes to seek medical care or to buy food, medicine and essential supplies. People may engage in outdoor activities as long as they practice social distancing.
Other essential businesses include essential infrastructure; food cultivation; businesses and other organizations that provide food, shelter and social services; newspapers and other media services; gas stations and auto repair services; banks; hardware stores; plumbers, electricians, exterminators, landscapers and other service providers; businesses providing mailing and shipping services; educational institutions not yet closed by the governor; laundry service providers; restaurants providing food and beverages through delivery, takeout or drive-thru service; businesses that supply products needed for people to work from home; businesses or manufacturers that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies needed to operate; delivery services of food, goods or services directly to homes; private transportation services offering services for essential activities; home-based care; residential facilities; professional services including legal, insurance agents, accountants and real estate services; child care facilities that enable the people who are providing essential services to continue to work; businesses providing goods or services to the government; and any other service deemed by the city manager to be essential “for the protection of public health, safety and welfare.”
The order becomes effective at 5 p.m. Monday and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 13 unless extended or rescinded by the mayor.
The western third of Loganville is in Gwinnett County, which passed a similar order in conjunction with its cities Friday.
Gwinnett has 158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, fifth most of any county in Georgia. One death of a Gwinnett resident was reported.
Walton County had four cases reported with no deaths. In all, Georgia had 2,809 with 707 people hospitalized. Eighty-seven people had died.