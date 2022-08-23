Original reports of an alleged incident following Social Circle’s football game against Morgan County have been rendered false by both school systems.
First, Carrie Booher, the assistant superintendent of Social Circle City Schools disputed the claim Monday morning.
“No Social Circle students approached the Morgan County football bus after the game on Friday,” Booher said.
Later on Monday afternoon, assistant superintendent of Morgan County School System Jay Homan gave a similar statement.
“We don’t have any evidence that supports that we had to be escorted out of there by police or anything like that,” Homan said. “There was no physical altercation to our knowledge.”
It was also originally reported that arrests were made, but Social Circle head football coach Robert Patton stated otherwise when asked for comment.
“There’s no comment on that, but no one was arrested,” Patton said.
Lance McCurley of the Lake Oconee News released the original report via Twitter on Friday night at 11:30 p.m. stating that a “source has confirmed that Morgan County’s football team had to have “a police escort to I-20” stemming from an incident that occurred following the game against Social Circle. Several Social Circle students “jumped” a Bulldogs’ player while the team was loading the bus.
Social Circle lost to Morgan County 42-18 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Neither Social Circle athletic director Craig Hargrove or Social Circle City Schools superintendent Robbie Hooker immediately responded to voice and text messages left to their cell phones seeking comment.
A direct message left Sunday morning on Twitter and an Monday afternoon email to Social Circle High School principal Tim Armstrong seeking comment received no immediate response.
The SCHS football team returned to work this week as the Redskins will go for their initial win of the 2022 season against East Jackson High School. The home game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
East Jackson also enters this Friday’s game at 0-1. See today’s sports section for complete details.
