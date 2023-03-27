Deer Creek Farm

Merlon Harper and husband, Joe, operate Deer Creek Farm in south Walton County. Their Blue Harvest Tea product was selected to compete Tuesday, March 28, in the Beverage category of the finals of the annual Flavor of Georgia contest at The Classic Center in Athens. Special to The Walton Tribune

A Covington-area blueberry farm’s beverage product was among 36 selected for the final round of competition in an annual contest spotlighting Georgia-grown food products.

Deer Creek Farm saw its Blue Harvest Tea product selected to compete Tuesday, March 28, in the Beverage category of the finals of the annual Flavor of Georgia contest at The Classic Center in Athens

