The Loganville Public Safety Committee met May 26 to discuss a proposal to recruit and retain police officers in a competitive labor market where there are fewer qualified applicants now than in years past.
Police Chief Dick Lowry suggested the City Council consider buying out law enforcement training contracts at a cost of $24,000 per officer for no more than two officers within a single fiscal year. This could help the Loganville Police Department recruit certified police officers, according to Lowry.
Officers whose contracts are bought out by Loganville would not be eligible for other hiring incentives such as sign-up and retention bonuses the City Council approved last August. These incentives are funded by the $2.4 million Loganville received from the American Rescue Plan.
The LPD offers a $1,000 sign-on bonus for non-certified officer candidates, and a $2,000 sign-on bonus with a two-year commitment for POST certified officer candidates. The department also offers a defined benefit retirement system, a 457B supplemental retirement option, and training opportunities.
If approved, the contract buy-out proposal would also authorize the LPD to seek reimbursement if an officer whose training was paid for by Loganville is hired by another agency within 15 months after completing mandated training requirements.
Lowry cited a provision in state law that requires a police candidate who is sponsored through the police academy to remain with the sponsoring agency for 24 months.
If a candidate leaves the sponsoring agency for employment with another department, that department must pay for the cost of the training to include salary, benefits and uniforms. If the hire is made 15 months after the candidate has attended the police academy, reimbursement is reduced to half the cost of training.
Lowry said he speaks to other police chiefs across metro Atlanta who are experiencing the same issue; that of hiring and keeping certified, quality police officers.
“Some are offering hiring incentives as much as $10,0000 and still are shorthanded while others have been approved to ‘over hire’ up to five additional positions in order to stay at full authorized strength when officers retire or otherwise leave employment,” he said. “These efforts are likewise failing.”
Lowry said Georgia lost around 10,000 police officers in the past year and a half. Some loss was due to natural attrition, like retirement. Other officers left law enforcement because the profession has been under intense public scrutiny. Some police recruit candidates were not willing to make the sacrifices the job requires. He said just 7,500 new certified officers have replaced the number of experienced officers lost.
Committee Chair and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Boland, Mayor Skip Baliles, City Councilwoman Melanie Long and City Councilman Bill Duvall met with city manager Danny Roberts, Lowry, fire Chief Tim Johnson, and HR Director Kristi Ash, to discuss the contract buy-out for police and get updates from Johnson on fire department operations and equipment purchase requests. The fire chief hopes the city will authorize the purchase of a new fire engine with an estimated 14-16 month delivery time. Johnson said some of their new recruits come through a fire intern program through the Walton County School District.
The program allows high school students to take the firefighter training regimen with the Walton County Fire Department for course credit. They complete the same regimen any new fire recruit does, from academic study to live fire exercises, to earn state certification.
The committee intends to bring the police training contract buy-out discussion to the full council which meets at 6:30 p.m. for a work session on June 6 and a regular meeting on June 9. Two public hearings on the budget will be held at 6 p.m., just before the scheduled meetings.
News editor Stephen Milligan contributed to this story.
