MONROE, Ga. — After a series of false alarms, the rally for the reelection of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler went ahead as planned.
With Monday’s vote on the COVID-19 stimulus package and combined spending allowance for the coming session, both senators had hinted they might have to cancel, but a delay in the proceedings allowed both senators to appear as expected at Roy Roberts Sr.’s farm in Walton County for a rally to get out the vote during this runoff election.
Loeffler, who received the second-most votes in a much-watched “jungle primary” in which candidates from both parties all vied for the seat at once, faces Raphael Warnock in the Jan. 5 runoff.
Loeffler, who was appointed to the seat of retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson early in the year, came out to cheers from an enthusiastic crowed, high-fiving Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed her late last year as she came out to speak before the eager audience.
Loeffler wasted no time in tying her race to the ongoing Republican support of President Donald Trump, whom the crowd supported enthusiastically throughout the evening.
“Are you ready to fight for President Donald Trump and show everyone Georgia is a red state?” Loeffler asked to cheers. “We’re going to win but we need each and every one of you.”
Loeffler spent much of her time on stage attacking her opponent, accusing him of supporting a socialist agenda, pushing for abortion on demand, working to confiscate guns and seeking to defund the police, among other political sins.
“I say God bless our men and women in law enforcement,” Loeffler said. “I say God bless our military. We are literally the firewall holding back socialism.”
Loeffler ended by asking once more for support from the crowd at the ballot box leading up to the Jan. 5 runoff election.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Loeffler said. “Please be our voice on Jan. 5. And we will be your voice in Washington for years to come.”
Perdue followed. Perdue outpaced his opponent, Jon Ossoff, in November, but failed to reach more than 50% of the vote after the Libertarian candidate drew enough of the vote to force a runoff between Perdue and Ossoff.
Perdue began by waxing nostalgic about being back at Nunnally Farm.
“Boy, how fast six years go by,” he said. “It seems like no time at all I was here eating barbecue with all of you.”
Perdue said the election was the flashpoint of American politics and encouraged everyone to step up to the moment.
“The eyes of America are on us right now,” Perdue said. “We’re in the fight of our lives.”
Perdue also did not hesitate to tie himself to the outgoing president.
“In 2016, only two sitting senators endorsed Donald Trump,” Perdue said. “You’re looking at one of them.”
He said Georgia, whose two elections will determine control of the Senate, was the best place to have such a conflict.
“We ain’t ready to give up Georgia,” Perdue said. “I can’t think of a better place to have that fight than Georgia.”
Perdue also championed against the liberal agenda of his opponent.
“We know that the price of socialism is freedom,” he said.
He ended by saying the entire world’s fate might center on Georgia’s election next month.
“Everyone is begging us to hold the line against the absolute lunacy from the left,” Perdue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.