MONROE, Ga. — The Posh Cakery, located in downtown Monroe, is one of the many local businesses affected by COVID-19.
Caitlin Davol, owner, baker and decorator of The Posh Cakery, has adjusted the hours of her store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday due to the outbreak in order to limit any potential exposures.
“On average, we have 20 customers a day, but last week we had around four people a day, but they are buying cupcakes in bulk,” Davol said.
Many businesses, like The Posh Cakery, are choosing to restrict their hours of operation instead of completely closing the business in order to allow people to come in or pick up to go orders. The main section of business Davol has seen the biggest impact in is weddings.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the rest of the state government has recently banned social gatherings of more than 10 people in order to prevent an increase COVID-19 cases. Most local governments have followed suit, including Monroe on Thursday.
In turn, many weddings, funerals and other social gatherings are being postponed for summer and fall dates.
“Brides and grooms are hysterical right now. Last week, March and April wedding dates were postponing until July and August. There are some people dropping in to get to-go orders, but some people are keeping their April wedding,” Davol said.
Davol had two tastings for wedding cakes last week for people who are intending to keep their wedding dates. Many couples are keeping their intended dates of June and July for their weddings, causing an influx of summer intended dates.
None of Davol’s clients agreed to discuss their plans.
Once COVID-19 has decreased in cases and everything begins to return to normal, Davol sees her business going back to normal.
“Once it dies down, (business) will pop right back up. Right now, we can handle the limited traffic with everyone buying in bulk, but it’ll pick up again,” Davol said.