TALLASSEE, Ala. — A Monroe, Georgia, man was killed in a crash in east Alabama this weekend.
Citing state troopers, AL.com reported 45-year-old Aaron Marsh Jr. died in a one-vehicle crash just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The crash occurred about 3 miles south of Tallassee.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Marsh was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra that ran off Elkins Road, hit a tree and overturned.
AL.com said Marsh wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash site is about 180 miles from Monroe, and about 40 miles east-northeast of Montgomery.
