The 16th Annual Memories in Monroe Classic Car Show surpassed all expectations Saturday and may have drawn its biggest crowd to date.
“This was our 16th annual show and was by far the largest ever,” Mainstreet Coordinator Leigh Ann Walker said this week. “There is really no way to know the number in attendance, but we had over 500 cars register. It was wonderful seeing people enjoying the event as well as our beautiful downtown.”
Walker shared names of the Best of Show Import winner, Bill Eaton, for his 1965 Volkswagon Beetle, and the Best of Show American winner, Wayne Pugh, for his 1932 Ford.
She also provided the Tribune a list of the top 75 winning entries.
The top 75 are as follows, in no particular order:
1. Blake Thompson
2. Roy Rhymer-1977 Chevy Blazer
3. Gerald Atha—1972 Chevy Blazer
4. Kenny Simpson—1970 Pontiac Firebird 400
5. Mike Longworth– 1949 DIVCO Milk Truck
6. Jimmy Carter—1962 Ford F100
7. Andy Starratt– 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air
8. Warren Kottl - 1957 Chevy
9. Norman Malone—1956 T Bird
10. Hank Blair—1972 Chevy Chevelle
11.Bob Leach—1961 Ford Star Liner
12.Mark Corley—1930 Model A Ford Roadster 13.William Tarlton– 1953 Ford Pickup
14.Tom Duncan—1964 Chevy C-10 Pickup
15.Terri Duncan—1969 Chevy Indy Pace Car
16.Steven Ogden—1966 Mustang
17.Anthony Alexander– 1952 Chevy Truck
18.Frankie Farmer—1936 Ford Sedan
19.Jimmy Dyes—1932 Ford Coupe
20.Alvin Seagrave—1971 Chevy Chevelle
21.Brad McKissick—1987 Chevy K-10
22.Steve Kirk—1969 Chevy Camaro Z28
23.Debbie Kirk—1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
24.Judy Allison—1957 Chevrolet 210
25.Preston Tutt– 1967 Chevy Chevelle
26.Calvin Conner—1933 Ford 2 Door
27.Barry Schumacher– 1962 Studebaker Hawk
28.John Wagner—1962 Thunderbird
29.Dean Graves—1933 Ford Coupe
30.Chris Cannady– 1968 Chevy C10
31.Jose Rivas– 2015 Corvette
32.Sam Goodwin-1976 Pontiac Trans Am
33.Rick Horne-1923 Ford T-Bucket
34.Nancy Lord-1969 Ford Mach 1
35.Terry Hunt 1965 Pontiac Catalina 2t2
36.JR Pennington-1963 Plymouth Fury
37.Terry Decesare– 1972 Chevy Nova
38.K. Dodson—1940 Willy 3 Coupe
39.JC Johnson—1960 Chevy Impala
40.Stuart Cofer—1956 Ford F100
41.Mike Dodsworth—1972 Pontiac
42.Cliff Taylor-1969 Ford F100
43.Mitch & Phyliss Anglin-1979 Corvette
44.John Thomas Byrd-1957 Chevrolet
45.Rick Murphey-1973 Ford Bronco Ranger
46.Ray Rodgers-1972 Chevy 4x4 Cheyenne
47.Frankie Farmer –1969 Chevrolet Nova
48.Paul Dooley– 1937 Ford
49.Paul Dooley-2017 Corvette
50.Terry Conner-1966 Chev Nova
51.Guy Kesley-1955 Chevrolet 210
52.Brent Lovern-1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
53.David Olson—1977 VW Westfalia
54.John Coleman-1962 MG Midget
55.Jack Denton—1968 VW Karmann GHIA
56.Ron Smith-Ford
57.Jack & Susan Sheppard-1961 Corvette
58.Charles Dward-1959 Corvette
59.Johnny Futo– 1955 Chevy Bel Air
60.Gary Jones—1990 Jeep Gran Wagoneer
61.Tyler Adair-1969 Camaro SS
62.Jerald Shmdledecker-1999 Ford Mustang GT
63.Lamar Johnson –1970 Monte Carlo
64.Mollie Baines-1923 Ford T-Bucket
65.Barry Holland 1939 Ford CPE
66.Mickey White-1972 Chevrolet El Camino
67.Robert Padorano-1951 Ford 2 Door
68.Charles Deans—1969 Chevy Camaro 540 BBC 69.Wayne Wilcon-1955 Chevy Bel Air
70.Lane Campbell– 1932 Ford
71.Bill & Paul Davis-1968 Mercury Cyclone
72.John Carter-2014 Ford Mustang GT
73.Mike Brumagen-1967 Plymouth
74.Brian Jackson-1985 Chevy 4x4 K-10
75.Greg Thompson
On its website prior to the signature event, Monroe Downtown thanked award sponsor Streetside Classics and partner sponsor Far Out Foodz.
