1960 Corvette

A 1960 Corvette is displayed in front of the Historic Walton County Courthouse during the 16th annual Memories in Monroe car show Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Monroe, Ga.

 Deborah Stewart | Special to The Tribune

The 16th Annual Memories in Monroe Classic Car Show surpassed all expectations Saturday and may have drawn its biggest crowd to date.

“This was our 16th annual show and was by far the largest ever,” Mainstreet Coordinator Leigh Ann Walker said this week. “There is really no way to know the number in attendance, but we had over 500 cars register. It was wonderful seeing people enjoying the event as well as our beautiful downtown.”

Walker shared names of the Best of Show Import winner, Bill Eaton, for his 1965 Volkswagon Beetle, and the Best of Show American winner, Wayne Pugh, for his 1932 Ford.

She also provided the Tribune a list of the top 75 winning entries.

The top 75 are as follows, in no particular order:

1. Blake Thompson  

2. Roy Rhymer-1977 Chevy Blazer  

3. Gerald Atha—1972 Chevy Blazer  

4. Kenny Simpson—1970 Pontiac Firebird 400  

5. Mike Longworth– 1949 DIVCO Milk Truck  

6. Jimmy Carter—1962 Ford F100  

7. Andy Starratt– 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air  

8. Warren Kottl - 1957 Chevy  

9. Norman Malone—1956 T Bird  

10. Hank Blair—1972 Chevy Chevelle 

11.Bob Leach—1961 Ford Star Liner 

12.Mark Corley—1930 Model A Ford Roadster 13.William Tarlton– 1953 Ford Pickup 

14.Tom Duncan—1964 Chevy C-10 Pickup

15.Terri Duncan—1969 Chevy Indy Pace Car

16.Steven Ogden—1966 Mustang 

17.Anthony Alexander– 1952 Chevy Truck

18.Frankie Farmer—1936 Ford Sedan

19.Jimmy Dyes—1932 Ford Coupe 

20.Alvin Seagrave—1971 Chevy Chevelle

21.Brad McKissick—1987 Chevy K-10 

22.Steve Kirk—1969 Chevy Camaro Z28

23.Debbie Kirk—1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

24.Judy Allison—1957 Chevrolet 210

25.Preston Tutt– 1967 Chevy Chevelle

26.Calvin Conner—1933 Ford 2 Door 

27.Barry Schumacher– 1962 Studebaker Hawk

28.John Wagner—1962 Thunderbird

29.Dean Graves—1933 Ford Coupe

30.Chris Cannady– 1968 Chevy C10

31.Jose Rivas– 2015 Corvette 

32.Sam Goodwin-1976 Pontiac Trans Am

33.Rick Horne-1923 Ford T-Bucket

34.Nancy Lord-1969 Ford Mach 1

35.Terry Hunt 1965 Pontiac Catalina 2t2

36.JR Pennington-1963 Plymouth Fury

37.Terry Decesare– 1972 Chevy Nova

38.K. Dodson—1940 Willy 3 Coupe

39.JC Johnson—1960 Chevy Impala

40.Stuart Cofer—1956 Ford F100

41.Mike Dodsworth—1972 Pontiac

42.Cliff Taylor-1969 Ford F100

43.Mitch & Phyliss Anglin-1979 Corvette

44.John Thomas Byrd-1957 Chevrolet

45.Rick Murphey-1973 Ford Bronco Ranger

46.Ray Rodgers-1972 Chevy 4x4 Cheyenne

47.Frankie Farmer –1969 Chevrolet Nova

48.Paul Dooley– 1937 Ford

49.Paul Dooley-2017 Corvette 

50.Terry Conner-1966 Chev Nova

51.Guy Kesley-1955 Chevrolet 210

52.Brent Lovern-1955 Chevrolet Bel Air

53.David Olson—1977 VW Westfalia

54.John Coleman-1962 MG Midget

55.Jack Denton—1968 VW Karmann GHIA

56.Ron Smith-Ford

57.Jack & Susan Sheppard-1961 Corvette

58.Charles Dward-1959 Corvette

59.Johnny Futo– 1955 Chevy Bel Air

60.Gary Jones—1990 Jeep Gran Wagoneer

61.Tyler Adair-1969 Camaro SS

62.Jerald Shmdledecker-1999 Ford Mustang GT

63.Lamar Johnson –1970 Monte Carlo

64.Mollie Baines-1923 Ford T-Bucket 

65.Barry Holland 1939 Ford CPE

66.Mickey White-1972 Chevrolet El Camino

67.Robert Padorano-1951 Ford 2 Door

68.Charles Deans—1969 Chevy Camaro 540 BBC 69.Wayne Wilcon-1955 Chevy Bel Air

70.Lane Campbell– 1932 Ford 

71.Bill & Paul Davis-1968 Mercury Cyclone

72.John Carter-2014 Ford Mustang GT

73.Mike Brumagen-1967 Plymouth

74.Brian Jackson-1985 Chevy 4x4 K-10

75.Greg Thompson

On its website prior to the signature event, Monroe Downtown thanked award sponsor Streetside Classics and partner sponsor Far Out Foodz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.