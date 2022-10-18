Simoan Baker, District 1 member of the Walton County Board of Education, resigned Tuesday night.
Simoan Baker, District 1 member of the Walton County Board of Education, resigned Tuesday night.
Although Baker was not in attendance, the other board members voted unanimously to accept her resignation.
Baker was elected to the board in 2018 and was up for reelection in an unopposed race for the District 1 seat in next month's general election before her sudden departure from the board.
Baker had faced legal troubles over the summer when she was arrested in August on theft by conversion charges alleging she stole money from a conservatorship she was responsible for overseeing on behalf of a minor.
WCBOE Chairman Coleman Landers, however, simply said Baker left for a new opportunity.
"She will be sorely missed but she had an opportunity to buy a home outside of her district," Landers said.
The board also voted, 6-0, to appoint Tom Gibson as the new vice chair to replace Baker, who had held the office since the beginning of the year.
Baker's seat will be filled by the board in an upcoming appointment.
News Editor
Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
