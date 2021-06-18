The Social Circle City Council appointed Eric Taylor as the city’s new city manager Tuesday night in a 3-1 vote.
Council members Steve Shelton and Nathan Boyd and Mayor Pro Tempore Traysa Cody Price voted to hire Taylor as the city’s top administrator subject to approval of his contract, which was made following an executive session.
Councilman Tyson Jackson was opposed to the appointment and contract.
Taylor is scheduled to begin his employment with the city on July 6.
Taylor was named sole finalist in the search during a June 1 called meeting. Executive search firm The Mercer Group handled the search for Social Circle’s incoming city manager.
There were 26 applicants for the city manager position, according to city attorney John Crowley. Crowley is with Powell & Edwards, P.C.
According to Taylor’s resume obtained through an open records request, he served cities in the metro Atlanta area for 17 years.
Taylor was the senior assistant city manager for Johns Creek from January 2015 to October 2019 and was city administrator for Smyrna from October 2009 to November 2014. Prior to that, he was Smyrna’s assistant city administrator from March 2006 to October 2009.
Taylor told city officials in his cover letter that he wants to work in a community that is “vibrant, growing and moving forward.”
He pointed out Social Circle’s access to Interstate 20, a major rail line and its proximity to Stanton Springs Industrial Park as positive signs the city is ready for continued economic growth.
Taylor’s cover letter states that he oversaw the “acquisition, renovation and expansion” of Johns Creek City Hall. The building was expanded to 92,000 square feet from 75,000 square feet and the project cost $24 million.
“City Hall is expected to serve as the anchor for a future Johns Creek town center,” Taylor said.
He also managed a $68 million annual budget for Smyrna, which employs 425 people. Taylor states he successfully managed the budget “during one of the worst economic times in history without employee furloughs or tax increases, achieving annual surpluses averaging in excess of $2 million.”
The incoming manager also collaborated on a large-scale community redevelopment project that converted a 48-acre, 700-unit apartment complex into a high-end single-family subdivision.
He served as a finance officer for Avondale Estates for nearly two years, and was an economic development project specialist for Marietta.
Taylor has professional memberships in the International City/County Management Association and the Georgia City/County Management Association.
He earned a master’s degree in public administration from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana.
