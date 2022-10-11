Life chain

George Hall of Monroe takes part in Sunday’s Life Chain in downtown Monroe. Hall was one of about 200 people who turned out for the annual event. Organizer Terry Queen, who is battling health issues, was able to attend and given special recognition for his commitment to the cause.

 Patrick Graham photo | The Walton Tribune

Nearly 200 area residents lined the sidewalks of downtown Monroe on Sunday and silently prayed abortion would one day be a thing of the past. 

Prior to taking to the streets, speakers at the 14th annual Life Chain event reminded those attending that the fight to protect the sanctity of life continues despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. 

