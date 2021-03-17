MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will see a moderate risk of severe weather on Thursday.
The National Weather Service said most of north and middle Georgia is at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into the night as a strong disturbance and front approaches from the west.
The main threats will be tornadoes — including some that could be significant or long-tracked — damaging winds of 60 mph or more, large hail and flash flooding.
⚠️ Here is the latest on severe weather potential this evening into tomorrow. ⛈ A few storms approaching west and north GA could become severe this evening. The primary severe threat is still expected overnight and into tomorrow as a line of storms moves through the area. #gawx pic.twitter.com/Udkgls5wgb— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 17, 2021
Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are expected to push eastward across the region on Thursday morning, likely exiting east central Georgia by Thursday afternoon.
Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in central Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday.
Try to have at least 2 ways to receive warnings! For your mobile devices, make sure they're not on 'Silent' or 'Do Not Disturb' before you head to bed so alerts wake you if a warning is issued. #gawx pic.twitter.com/AVFrYkQx2r— NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) March 17, 2021
