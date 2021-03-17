Severe Weather Threat Thursday, March 18, 2021
National Weather Service

MONROE, Ga. — Walton and surrounding counties will see a moderate risk of severe weather on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said most of north and middle Georgia is at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon into the night as a strong disturbance and front approaches from the west.

The main threats will be tornadoes — including some that could be significant or long-tracked — damaging winds of 60 mph or more, large hail and flash flooding.

Scattered to numerous strong to severe storms are expected to push eastward across the region on Thursday morning, likely exiting east central Georgia by Thursday afternoon.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed in central Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday.

Email: news@waltontribune.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.