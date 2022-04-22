GOP candidate Mike Collins admits he’s running in a crowded field for the 10th Congressional District seat in Congress in the May 24 primary election. However, Collins insists he stands out in the crowd.
Collins ran against U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, for Congress in 2014. Hice is stepping down from his role in the House of Representatives to run for Georgia secretary of state.
Hice got 67% of the Walton County vote against Collins in the 2014 runoff and 54% overall. Collins said Hice was a Monroe resident when he ran in 2014 and that weighed in his favor. In this race, Collins is confident he now has the support of Walton County voters.
“We know the message is resounding,” he said. “We know we’ve been in the lead in this race.”
Collins said he and his supporters have knocked on over 13,000 doors, reached a multitude of voters by phone and have placed more than 3,500 campaign yard signs.
“We physically put these signs in people’s yards,” he said. “These are people wanting to support us locally.”
Dave Williams with Capitol Beat News Service reported this week that Collins had raised $1.1 million for his campaign through the first quarter of this year.
More than half of the funds came from individual donations and the rest from a loan Collins made to his campaign, according to a Capitol Beat report.
The Republican primary candidate said voters are worried about inflation, rising gas prices and the integrity of their elections.
“This immigration invasion is top in their mind,” he said. “People want someone to go fight; fight to get our Judeo- Christian values back.”
Collins added that the federal government needs to stay out of local government.
“Local issues must stay local,” he said. Collins said it is “healthy” for citizens to take a stand on issues and be engaged in their communities.
Collins said he won’t compromise with Democrats.
“Bipartisanship is over with,” he said.
The Jackson trucking executive claims he was the first candidate in the current race to have supported former President Donald Trump prior to 2016.
“He was glad to tell you what he thought,” Collins said, recalling when he met Trump on the campaign trail in Atlanta six years ago. “He was a businessperson; he was an outsider.”
Collins said he staunchly supports Trump’s America First agenda and the conservative values Trump’s administration stood on, like rolling back government regulations on industry and taking a strong defensive posture on communist China.
Collins said that if Trump runs, and wins in 2024, he would be waiting to pass his agenda.
The Butts County native did not seem bothered that Trump endorsed Vernon Jones, one of seven other candidates running against him in the congressional race.
“Trump wanted Jones out of the governor’s race,” Collins said.
Also in the GOP field are state Rep. Timothy Barr, former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry, Monroe businessman Marc McMain, Alan Sims and Mitchell Swan.
Collins has been in the trucking industry for more than 30 years. His company employs over 100 people.
Collins graduated with a business degree from Georgia State University.
He and his wife Leigh Ann have three grown children and three grandchildren.
