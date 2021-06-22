MONROE, Ga. — The youngest candidate so far in the local race for Congress doesn’t see his age as a liability.
Instead, Andrew Alvey calls on the nation’s history of young people making change.
“I see a bunch of problems I want to help fix,” the 25-year-old Republican candidate for the 10th District seat said.
“I think there’s a bunch of people in office and seeking office who put the betterment of themselves and special interests in front of the people they are supposed to serve.”
Alvey recently completed his master’s degree at the University of Georgia and works with nonprofits and churches in the Athens area. He announced his bid in the GOP primary to succeed Rep. Jody Hice a Greensboro Republican, next year.
Alvey believes politics has become highly polarized, and far from what the founders intended in representative government.
“We have this messianic complex associated with politics,” he said. “The truth is, we’re people, right? You elect us to office to make us better and we’re not going to save you.
“I just want to step in, and I want to show people, calm down. We’re all Americans at the end of the day. We can have disagreements in a civil manner and be productive with those disagreements.”
Although it’s his first run for political office against competition that includes a sitting state representative and a former congressman, Alvey sees his lack of experience as a positive.
“I think that my lack of political experience is a pro to voting for me,” he said. “The majority of people in voting politics are in it for themselves.”
And he thinks voters will see a difference
“I think the thing that separates me from the rest — I’m not going to bash them. They either have significant experience in politics or are major business owners, and then you have me — just a normal guy with a message.
“My message is not, Black Lives Matter is coming to kill you, socialism is coming to kill you. I think socialism is bad, but I’m not harping on those issues.
“At the base, we’re Americans. I’m just a normal person who simply wants to make a difference.”
Alvey began his campaign in the last few weeks, to enthusiastic response and some skepticism.
“There’s definitely been mixed reaction, I’ll tell you that much,” he said.
“Some people are like, are you crazy? But there’s been a lot of positivity in the areas where I find myself mostly.”
He said that includes churches, mainly Clarke and Greene counties.
“When you get into the more social media aspect — there’s a lot of positive reviews and a lot of negative reviews. … I would say it’s mixed.”
The Republican field now includes state Rep. Timothy Barr of Lawrenceville; Dr. Paul Broun of Athens, who represented the district from 2007-15; Jackson businessman Mike Collins, the runner-up to Hice in the GOP runoff in 2014; former state Revenue Commissioner David Curry of McDonough; Marc McMain, a publisher from Monroe; Bethlehem resident Matt Richards, who owns a demolition company; and retired bank fraud examiner Charles V. Rupert of Monroe.
Kimberly Clark Reuter, a Johns Creek resident who grew up in Loganville, has said she’ll run as a Democrat.
