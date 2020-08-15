The Blue Willow Inn is back on the market as owner Donald Poss looks to find a buyer for the famous Social Circle restaurant and landmark.
Poss acquired the Southern buffet restaurant from co-founder and owner Billie Van Dyke several years ago as a partner with his cousin; Poss operated the Blue Willow Village, the conglomerate of small businesses, Hot Rod’s Diner and even one church, behind the Inn itself, while his cousin ran the actual restaurant side of things.
“He died of a heart attack in December of 2017,” Poss said. “His estate owns the restaurant now and I’m the administrator of the estate. We’ve had it quietly for sale since then.”
Poss thought he’d found someone to acquire the restaurant last year, but financing was slow to materialize for his prospective restaurateurs.
“Ultimately, I think it didn’t happen due to the virus,” Poss said. “The likely financiers got cold feet because of the pandemic.”
With that deal in arrears, Poss decided it was time to put his search for a buyer out in the open.
“I just went and put a For Sale sign right by the road,” Poss said.
It’s worked well, so far.
“I’ve got three good prospects right now,” Poss said. “I’m now going to sell the entire complex. I’m looking to retire and want to get this taken care of now.”
All three of his current prospects would purchase the entire complex, restaurant and Village, and Poss knows the businesses will be in good hands.
“We’ve got to get through this pandemic before it can be opened back up,” Poss said of the main restaurant, which is restricted under current pandemic regulations due to the buffet nature of its offerings.
“It’s going to open back up, though. It’s too well known and too popular not to see the doors open back up eventually.”
He said everyone will be ready when those doors do open.
“Every time I’m in the office over there, I get a few phone calls from people wondering when it’ll open back up,” Poss said.
“Well, we’re doing some repairs right now while we’re closed, but it’ll be open again when we have a buyer and they can safely open it back up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.