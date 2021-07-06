Social Circle city leaders are moving forward on sidewalk enhancement in the city.
Council members discussed proposed sidewalk construction and repair during a work session Thursday.
The City Council reviewed a draft resolution to apply for construction funds under a Transportation Alternatives Program Grant. The Georgia Department of Transportation approved the city’s concept for one of two sidewalk projects.
Social Circle would commit to an 80/20 match, according to the resolution. The grant would pay $817,240.58, according to the council’s agenda packet. The city would pay $204,310.14 using 2019-25 SPLOST funds or general fund monies.
City leaders want to build 2,500 linear feet of sidewalk along North and South Cherokee roads. This project would stretch along North Cherokee from Oak Drive to Rose Lane, and along South Cherokee from Spring Drive to Cannon Drive.
Council members will take action on the resolution at their July 20 meeting.
Council members touched on a proposal to also enhance sidewalks along East Hightower Trail, but GDOT did not approve the concept for funding that project this year. City staff informed council members that utilities in this project’s area would first have to be relocated. The council will revisit this recommended project at a future time.
In other city business, the council discussed hiring SDS Consultants of Rincon at an estimated fee of $33,600 to facilitate local options sales tax negotiations with Newton County.
City managers for Newton’s cities will meet July 16 to discuss LOST. Incoming City Manager Eric Taylor began his tenure Tuesday and likely will join other managers at the mid-month meeting on sales tax negotiations.
Fire Chief Ken Zaydel was interim city manager before Taylor arrived.
Mayor David Keener informed council members a reception for Taylor will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. July 29 at Church of the Grove in Social Circle.
Public Works Director Robbie Groves briefed council members on emergency repairs that must be made to the water plant meter. Failure to fix the meter within a timely manner could result in state Environmental Protection Division violations, Groves said. The council placed authorization for the $100,000 repair on its consent agenda for July 20.
Groves also presented council with an estimated engineering cost of $302,600 connected to proposed water treatment plant upgrades. The city budgeted $1.4 million in this year’s budget to make plant improvements.
Council members discussed a 50-year agreement the city entered into with the United Methodist Church eight years ago for shared parking lot space. The church requested the city pave the lot. City staff recommended the lot have temporary upgrades, such as putting gravel down at the lot entrance and parking on the grass. City leaders agreed to take action on a suggested boundary survey for the project on July 20. The survey is estimated to cost $3,000, according to Groves.
