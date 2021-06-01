An old Chinese proverb says, “Life begins the day you start a garden.”
If this is true, then the Gateways Garden Club in Social Circle has collectively experienced 75 lifetimes of gardening bliss.
Club members celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary last Thursday with a diamond jubilee celebration at the home of Lynn and Crenan Mills, owners of FlowerMills Greenhouses and Nursery.
“It was a lovely afternoon in a beautiful setting,” Susanne Grace, club secretary said Friday. “Their garden is fabulous.”
Grace said club president Elaine Burress recounted highlights of the club’s early years, and Social Circle Mayor David Keener presented club members a framed proclamation.
The Garden Club of Georgia president Peggy Tucker attended, as did Betty Davis, the regional director for the GCG’s Azaela District, which includes Gateways.
Since Gateways is a federated club, it has membership in GCG and the National Garden Club, Grace said.
Grace first became a garden club member in 1984.
Club Vice President Molly Kimler said the club used to hold flower shows every year. And during the 1950s, club members would decorate the local high school’s stage in preparation for graduation, Kimler said.
Kimler has been a Gateways Garden Club member since 1979.
The Gateways Garden Club isn’t lost in the past, however; club members will unveil a Blue Star Marker at 10:30 a.m. on June 14 – Flag Day – in Friendship Park.
Kimler said the club partnered with American Legion Post 332 and the city of Social Circle on the upcoming Blue Star Marker installment. She added that Master Gardeners planted a pollinator garden in the park.
The Blue Star Marker program honors military service men and women. According to gardenclub.org, the program began in 1944 when the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs planted 8,000 Dogwood trees to honor World War II veterans. The following year, the National Council of State Garden Clubs, now NGC, adopted the program. It grew into a Blue Star Highway system that spread to every corner of the U.S. The Blue Star was an iconic symbol during World War II. It was placed on flags and banners in homes, businesses and places of worship to honor those serving their country, according to the website.
The Gateways Garden Club promotes the state club’s motto: “beautification, conservation and education,” according to Kimler.
“We try to keep up the flowers at the pocket park next to the post office,” she said. In past years, the club has gone into area schools to help with youth garden clubs. Stricter visitor policies in schools and the pandemic ended that initiative locally, Kimler said.
The club, as part of the state organization, still awards student scholarships. Last year the GCG gave out about $75,000 in scholarships, she said.
Local garden club members, through the national organization, also promote Woodsy the Owl and Smokey Bear poster contests.
Gateways members also participate in garden shows through GCG.
Kimler said her fellow garden club members normally assist her with summer youth activities, like planting container gardens with campers at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield. Camp was canceled last year due to covid restrictions, according to Kimler. Charlie Elliott is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Visit georgiawildlife.
com for more information on this year’s summer camps.
“I think anyone who is interested in gardening or in the environment would love being in a garden club,” Grace said. “We meet on the fourth Thursday of every month except during July and August at 10:30 in the morning.”
The Gateways Garden Club has a website at
