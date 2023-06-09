The Walton County Board of Education will balance several issues on its agenda Tuesday for its monthly board meeting as it enters the summer months with a full slate of decisions to make.
The board met Tuesday for its regular work session, where it discussed several policy changes and funding decisions coming down the pike.
The board led off with a revised policy for sick leave after Walton County School District officials had previously suggested a need to tighten up the existing policy.
Currently, the board allows employees to take up to 180 paid days of sick leave for qualified medical and family reasons — three times as much as the federal Family and Medical Leave Act requires employers to provide, unpaid, under current law. Employees must have banked that many sick days to use that number, but it still worried officials, as an employee could possibly miss an entire school year under existing policy.
The new, revised policy will drop the number of allowed sick FMLA days to 120, still twice as many as federally required, and will grandfather in any employees who currently have more than that already banked. The policy will not affect sick days in regards to retirement — the board has no maximum amount set for sick days used toward early retirement and will continue to allow employees to retire early by cashing in multiple years’ worth of sick days if possible.
The new policy will also set regulations for sick days for new employees. Under FMLA guidelines, extended sick leave can only be granted to employees who have been employed for at least 12 months, and worked at least 1,250 hours in that time. The WCSD policy, however, would give a new employee 30 days of sick leave if they were become sick or have a family medical need within their first year of employee and earning federal sick leave protection.
The policy is expected to be on the agenda this week.
In other board news, the board is expected to vote on a proposal to install LED lights at all the systems’ baseball and softball fields at the three high schools. Georgia Power would install the lights at a budget of nearly $1 million, with long-time savings expected from the energy-saving light fixtures, which were installed last year at all three football fields.
The board is also scheduled to vote on a proposal to shut down Rutland Academy, the school for students with emotional and behavioral disorders that currently serves the 12 schools in the Northeast Georgia RESA.
Although Rutland Academy, located in Athens, has been the location for educating students since 2009, the decision was made to relocate all students back to their home school districts and close the academy. The Clarke County school district, which provided the location initially, will purchase the building back and pay each participating school district a portion of the set sale price, with Walton getting a 10 percent stake of the proceeds.
Rutland Academy was involved in a multi-state lawsuit arguing separating students with emotional and behavioral disorders from the rest of the general high school population deprived them of full participation in high school activities and the decision was made to close such facilities across the state, including Rutland.
Finally, the board is set to vote on a spending resolution Tuesday to continue funding the school system through July and August until a final budget can be drafted and approved. The board is currently waiting on the county tax digest numbers to determine the value of the millage rate for the coming fiscal year.
