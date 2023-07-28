Lolli Campell

Laura “Lolli” Campbell announced her intentions to run for the District 5 seat on the Monroe City Council a little more than a month ago.

After multiple talks and meeting with Adrian Brown, who is also vying for the seat against incumbent Norman Garrett, Campbell said Thursday she has decided to suspend her campaign and has endorsed Brown.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

