MONROE, Ga. — Despite having won the seat 10 years prior, Spencer Seay didn’t succeed in his bid for District 6’s seat on the Monroe City Council.
Instead, newcomer Tyler Gregory will represent the district.
Gregory brought in 277 votes to Seay’s 110 in the special election to fill the seat left by the late Wayne Adcock, who passed away in April.
“It’s been any eye-opening adventure to go through this process,” Gregory said late Tuesday night after the race was called. “I look forward to continue building relationships with my neighbors and doing my best to help them in any way I can.”
Adcock served as the representative of District 6 from 1994 until 2010 but returned to the City Council later that year. His service was interrupted only with a loss to Seay, who resigned after a couple of months.
Gregory will serve until the end of 2021. The seat will be on the ballot in the 2021 election for a full term along with the race for mayor and City Council seats in District 3 (incumbent Ross Bradley) and District 8 (incumbent David F. Dickinson), one of the two “superdistricts” in the city.
After working with the Monroe Art Guild (now the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts), Gregory is now the owner of Gregory STC, which focuses on grant writing, strategic planning and consulting services, working with local nonprofits. He’s also a partner in MW-Carpentry, specializing in home improvement.
Gregory is a graduate of Gilmer County High School with an associate degree from Young Harris College and a Bachelor of Arts in theater from the University of Georgia in 2014.
“It’s been great getting to know my neighbors and learning the needs of my community,” Gregory said. “I’m excited for what comes next.”
In Good Hope, Frank J. Palombo was elected to the City Council, winning the Post 4 race with 104 votes (57.14%) to John T. Robison Jr.’s 78 votes (42.86%).
News Editor Stephen Milligan contributed to this report.
