A special election has been set for the vacant Walton County Board of Education seat.
Walton County Schools superintendent Nathan Franklin said the Board of Elections has approved Tuesday, March 21, as the date to fill the vacant District 1 seat.
The seat became vacant last fall when District 1 representative Simoan Capers Baker resigned her seat after facing legal issues as well as informing the board she had moved from the district.
Baker was elected to the board in 2018 and was up for reelection in an unopposed race for the District 1 seat in in 2022. By the time she resigned from the board qualifying had already been completed and it was too late to remove her name from the ballot. She had faced legal troubles last summer when she was arrested in August on theft by conversion charges alleging she stole money from a conservatorship she was responsible for overseeing on behalf of a minor.
