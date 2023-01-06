Walton County School District

A special election has been set for the vacant Walton County Board of Education seat.

Walton County Schools superintendent Nathan Franklin said the Board of Elections has approved Tuesday, March 21, as the date to fill the vacant District 1 seat. 

