ATLANTA — A Loganville man faces a warrant charging him with insurance fraud.
Joel Brooks, 32, is accused of making an illegal attempt to secure $37,100 in insurance money for the loss of a piece of jewelry,
“He submitted the claim and an appraisal for the jewelry to Farmers Insurance after already being reimbursed by another insurance company for the same loss,” acting Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said.
The Criminal Investigations Division of King’s office is working with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.
