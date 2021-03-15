WASHINGTON — State Rep. Bruce Williamson of Monroe will play a role in helping Republicans expand their majority in state legislatures over the next two years.
Williamson will serve on the executive committee of the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee as technology chairman.
The Republican State Leadership Committee helped Republicans hold the 59 state legislatures they controlled going into the 2020 elections and flip two more. The RLCC is its largest caucus and only national organization devoted to electing Republican state legislative leaders.
“I’m excited to work with the fantastic executive committee we put together to ensure state Republicans continue holding the line against the radical liberal agenda coming out of Democrat-controlled Washington,” RLCC Chairwoman Sharon Hewitt, the majority leader of the Louisiana Senate, said.
Williamson, who has served in the Georgia House since 2011, was reelected in November with nearly 78% of the vote against a Democratic challenger.
He said the Republican State Leadership Committee “does great work defending and growing Republican state legislatures. They did a great job in the 2020 election cycle and it is not too early to start working on the next election cycle.”
Also elected to the RLCC executive committee from Georgia were House Majority Whip Trey Kelley of Cedartown and Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John Kennedy of Macon.
Republicans control both houses of the Georgia General Assembly.
