For most of us, now that we’ve made it through the worst of the pandemic, we are getting on with our lives as normally as possible. This holiday issue of Walton Living highlights the spirit of Christmas and puts a little focus on that old man himself, Santa Claus. He’s known and loved by children around the world as they anxiously wait for his visit every Christmas Eve. People collect them, admire them, display them, give them as gifts, etc. Everyone knows who Santa Claus is and everyone loves Santa.

Telia Fleming Hanks is also just as much in love with Santa and sees him every day as she creates her magic with her collectable Santa figures. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.