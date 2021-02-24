MONROE, Ga. — Windstream customers were back online Wednesday after more than a day of disruption.
Company officials in Little Rock, Arkansas, said two unrelated events were to blame.
In the first, a road crew putting in a roundabout on Georgia 211 in Winder cut the company’s fiber line at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Customers served by that fiber in Monroe, Winder and Braselton lost service as a result, although spokesman Scott Morris said not all customers in those communities were affected.
“We repaired the damage about 8:30 p.m., restoring service to the impacted customers,” said Morris, the company’s senior adviser for corporate affairs.
Morris said there was also the discovery of a hardware issue in the Windstream Winder office at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, affecting “a small number of customers” in Monroe and Winder.
He said difficulty in troubleshooting the problem took time, but the affected customers were back online by 2:45 p.m.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked through these two unrelated issues,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.