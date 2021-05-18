Walton County physicians say vaccinating everyone, including adolescents as well as adults, can shield the country against a possible fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.
Piedmont Walton Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Sinyard maintains that as more people get vaccinated the number of covid cases can be expected to drop.
“Vaccines are safe and they’re effective,” Sinyard said. “We have a good supply and they’re available. It really is our best hope of preventing that fourth surge.”
The longer the coronavirus circulates the more chance variants could evolve, Sinyard added.
The hospital CMO said when vaccines were first rolled out, those most at risk of dying from COVID-19, like older adults, were the first in line for vaccinations. This was in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to move from a high-risk population to the rest of the population. Now vaccine distribution is expanding to younger age groups.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include kids ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine will be given to adolescents in two doses, three weeks apart. This is the same regimen for adults receiving the Pfizer shot.
“We started booking appointments since last week for this Thursday or Friday,” Dr. Andrea Hill of Monroe Pediatrics told The Tribune last week. “We have patients booked for the next couple of weeks.”
Hill said health care providers were aware the Pfizer vaccine would have FDA approval for children ages 12-15. Families with risk factors seem relieved to be getting their adolescents inoculated, Hill said.
Hill agrees with Sinyard that the nation could be risking a fourth surge by not vaccinating teens, young adults and those who have been previously hesitant about the vaccine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1.5 million coronavirus cases were reported in children aged 11-17 from March 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021.
“Young people tend to do better with covid,” Sinyard said. Cases in children and teens are often asymptomatic or mild, he explained. But, sometimes kids experience severe or prolonged symptoms.
“A large percentage of the U.S. population is under 18 years old,” Sinyard said. If they don’t get immunity, the herd immunity concept “will be a longtime coming.”
The goal is to fully reopen schools across the country and get summer camps back in session; thereby ensuring children can safely resume their normal activities, he said.
Sinyard recalled that when the first covid patient was admitted to Piedmont Walton more than a year ago no one knew what to expect. Since then there have been three surges, he said. When there was a large uptick in confirmed covid cases in the community, the hospital would experience an increase in covid sick patients about three weeks afterward, according to Sinyard.
“The worst surge in Walton County was the last one, from December 2020 to January of this year,” he said. “Since January we’ve seen a significant fall-off in cases in the hospital and our emergency room.”
Sinyard said healthcare providers are “holding their breath” despite seeing a decline in case numbers.
Piedmont Walton’s CMO said the hospital has been busy lately, but not with covid-related illnesses. Many people put off routine healthcare, like mammograms, colonoscopies and blood glucose checks during the pandemic, he said. This past summer the hospital saw more advanced disease progression in some patients.
“And this was distressing,” Sinyard said.
The Piedmont system has not yet started to administer covid vaccines in physicians’ offices yet, but the hospital CMO expects that doctors will eventually vaccinate patients in office for covid as they do now for the seasonal flu.
Eligible Piedmont Healthcare patients can schedule a vaccination appointment at the Oconee Health Campus in Watkinsville via the MyChart patient portal and email, according to Sarah Talley Teach, communications specialist with Piedmont Health.
Georgians can visit the Department of Health website, dph.georgia.gov, for vaccination site locations, Teach said.
“Employers interested in having their workforce vaccinated can email OHC@piedmont.org to request more information,” she added.
