MONROE, Ga. — Sheriff Joe Chapman has qualified to run for a fifth term as Walton County’s top law enforcement officer.
Joining him in the race Tuesday was former Social Circle police Officer Mike Sledge, who is also running in the Republican primary
Qualifying goes until noon Friday.
Chapman is a Republican from Monroe. He was elected in 2004 and was reelected in a landslide four years ago, beating Keith Glass, then the director of public safety in Monroe, by a 3-to-1 margin in the GOP primary then getting about 90% of the vote in the general election.
Sledge, a government contractor from Monroe, mounted a write-in effort four years ago after failing to qualify to get on the ballot as an independent.
Chapman’s decision means all four constitutional officers in the county have qualified to run. Probate Judge Bruce E. Wright and Tax Commissioner Derry M. Boyd are seeking reelection and Karen David is seeking a first full term as clerk of Superior Court.
Tuesday morning saw a fourth incumbent from the Walton County Board of Education qualify. John Jessup of Loganville is running for reelection to the District 6 seat. All four Republican incumbents on the board whose terms expire at the end of the year have qualified for reelection.
The primaries are in May.
Early voting begins
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said more than 17,000 Georgia voters cast ballots Monday, the first day of three weeks of in-person early voting in the state’s presidential preference primaries.
Some 10,855 ballots were voted in the Democratic primary, while 6,646 people voted in the Republican primary.
It’s the first statewide test for new voting systems.
“We faced a Herculean task in providing a secure and reliable voting system for the state of Georgia in just a short time period, but early results indicate that the new system is a success,” Raffensperger said.
“I look forward to seeing my fellow Georgians cast their ballots on the new paper-ballot voting machines. We are confident that the machines will take us through statewide elections not just in March, but long into Georgia’s future.”
Here’s a list of qualified candidates as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday:
Superior Court Judge (Benton)
- Jeffrey L. Foster
- Chevada McCamy
- Robert H. Stansfield
Superior Court Judge (Johnson)
- Horace J. Johnson Jr. (i)
Superior Court Judge (Wynne)
- Ken Wynne (i)
U.S. House, 10th District
REPUBLICANS
- Jody Hice (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Andrew Ferguson
State Senate, District 25
REPUBLICANS
- Burt Jones (i)
State Senate, District 46
REPUBLICANS
- Bill Cowsert (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Zachary Perry
State House, District 114
REPUBLICANS
- Tom Kirby (i)
State House, District 115
REPUBLICANS
- Bruce Williamson (i)
DEMOCRATS
- Debbie Reed
District Attorney
REPUBLICANS
- Randy McGinley
- Layla H. Zon (i)
Judge, Probate Court
REPUBLICANS
- Bruce E. Wright (i)
Clerk of Superior Court
REPUBLICANS
- Karen David (i)
Sheriff
REPUBLICANS
- Joe Chapman (i)
- Mike Sledge
Tax Commissioner
REPUBLICANS
- Derry M. Boyd (i)
Chief Magistrate
REPUBLICANS
- Mike Burke (i)
County Commission Chairman
REPUBLICANS
- David Thompson
County Commissioner, District 2
REPUBLICANS
- Mark C. Banks (i)
County Commissioner, District 3
REPUBLICANS
- Wesley Jackson
County Commissioner, District 6
REPUBLICANS
- James M. “Jim” Robertson
County Board of Education, District 3
REPUBLICANS
- Diane Moon Turner (i)
County Board of Education, District 4
REPUBLICANS
- Coleman A. Landers (i)
County Board of Education, District 6
REPUBLICANS
- John Jessup (i)
County Board of Education, District 7
REPUBLICANS
- Kristy L. Balter
- David Breedlove (i)