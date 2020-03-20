The national and state health crisis has caused some local governments to begin canceling meetings.
In Walnut Grove the March 26 City Council meeting has been delayed.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. April 9.
"Please continue to follow the city's website and Facebook," City Clerk Tangee Puckett said Friday.
Puckett said the date change was due to "health concerns related to the spread of COVID-19."
The Loganville Development Authority canceled its regularly scheduled meeting of March 26, citing the "current national emergency and social distancing requirements."
The next meeting will begin at 6 p.m. May 28.