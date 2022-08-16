WEB CARD Business
David Clemons | The Tribune

The Development Authority of Walton County voted Friday to amend its bond agreement with newly arriving company Gotham Greens in a plan that will see the county receive more tax revenue sooner than expected.

Gotham Greens, which will be operating greenhouses in Walton County at a new industrial site, had originally agreed to a five-year tax abatement plan, which would see the company pay no property taxes for five years as an enticement to locate its new location in the area.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.