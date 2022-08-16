The Development Authority of Walton County voted Friday to amend its bond agreement with newly arriving company Gotham Greens in a plan that will see the county receive more tax revenue sooner than expected.
Gotham Greens, which will be operating greenhouses in Walton County at a new industrial site, had originally agreed to a five-year tax abatement plan, which would see the company pay no property taxes for five years as an enticement to locate its new location in the area.
After further discussion, however, the company and the DAWC agreed to a new strategy, which would instead see the county slowly phase in the company’s tax burden over seven years.
In the amended plan, Gotham Greens would still pay no taxes for two years, but would then pay 5% of its tax bill in year 3, 15% in year 4, 35% in year 5, 60% in year 6 and 80% in year 7 before assuming its full tax burden with the expiration of the agreement.
Shane Short, executive director of the DAWC, said the combined revenue from the third year onward would equal, if not surpass, the amount they would have received in year 6 and 7 under the original five-year plan.
“We get all the money that we would have gotten and we get it sooner,” Short said.
The Development Authority voted to approve the amended agreement in a unanimous vote.
