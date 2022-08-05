Hard Labor Creek Reservoir

The state has preliminarily awarded the county a $42 million grant to go toward the cost of building a water treatment facility at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.

 File

Chairman David Thompson and the Walton County Board of Commissioners announced a preliminary award of $42 million for the Hard Labor Creek Regional Water Treatment Facility, pending a final budget review and approval.

The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget informed the Walton County Board of Commissioners of approval of the application for funding on July 14, 2022.

Email: stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com

News Editor

Stephen Milligan is the news editor of The Walton Tribune. He lives in Monroe and is a graduate of the University of Georgia.

(1) comment

AlanGrimsley

I see y'all re-wrote the article to make it sound more like objective journalism than a press release from the Chairman like it did originally. You still aren't asking questions. If you're just going to tell us what they say, in quotes, then you are not doing the job required of you by those First Amendment protections you like to brag about.

Report Add Reply

