Chairman David Thompson and the Walton County Board of Commissioners announced a preliminary award of $42 million for the Hard Labor Creek Regional Water Treatment Facility, pending a final budget review and approval.
The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget informed the Walton County Board of Commissioners of approval of the application for funding on July 14, 2022.
The award implementation will take approximately 6 to 8 weeks due to the nature of the process.
The funds will be disbursed as a reimbursement grant to the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority.
The Walton County Water & Sewer Authority will use the funds to strengthen the infrastructure of Walton County by building a Water Treatment Facility at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.
Thompson presented the grant to the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board, along with the Authority, at a joint meeting of the two Wednesday at the Walton County Historic Courthouse.
“This grant represents around 47 percent of the estimated project budget,” Thompson said. “That’s almost half. That’s huge.”
As a reimbursement grant, the award will pay the county back for any money spent, up to the total amount of the grant.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Chariman Thompson said. “We’ve been working on this since October.”
The grant amount will be split between Walton and Oconee counties in proportion to their ownership stakes in the reservoir. Walton County owns 71.2 percent of the reservoir and shoulders the same amount of cost responsibility in operating and maintaining the property.
Oconee County controls the remaining 28.8 percent of the reservoir and pays the same share in costs.
The grant will reimburse costs on the same percentage split.
With Walton County growing in population and the demand for water increasing, Thompson said the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority must start using its water source at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir by building a Water Treatment Facility.
Walton County does not have its own source for drinking water and currently buys 100% of the water distributed to customers. The water is purchased from neighboring systems, including Newton County, Oconee County, and the City of Monroe. The county’s purchasing capacity is limited with each system, only purchasing a designated amount from each one. Walton can buy up to 6.2 million gallons per day from Newton, 250,000 from Oconee and 250,000 from the city of Monroe.
With over 16,744 active customers, the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority sometimes meets and exceeds peak demand during warmer and drier months, meaning customers use more than the allotted amount, and the Water Authority must purchase more water at a higher cost.Should a significant drought happen, Walton County could be in a difficult situation to provide water to its citizens and industry.
This award, Thompson said, will help alleviate the burden on the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority and help provide a much-needed Water Treatment Facility for all of Walton County.
It’s only the first step, Thompson admitted.
The grant will contribute to the facility plans, but the authority still needs to install transfer lines to carry the water to customers, which will in turn be a separate project.
The reservoir board and water authority approved the grant unanimously.
Now, it will now go before the county commissioners for final approval.
In other reservoir news, the reservoir board approved a request to allow the Walton County Parks and Recreation department to establish walking trails along the reservoir property, as well as maintain the boat docks and ramp, and perhaps install some fishing docks on the reservoir. The county would pay for all costs in the plan but collect user fees to defray expenses in the case of fishing and other activities.
The board tentatively approved a plan to allow paddle boarding on the reservoir as well, on a 12-month pilot program, but the plan did not pass after the water authority declined to vote on the issue, as it failed for want of a second during the meeting.
I see y'all re-wrote the article to make it sound more like objective journalism than a press release from the Chairman like it did originally. You still aren't asking questions. If you're just going to tell us what they say, in quotes, then you are not doing the job required of you by those First Amendment protections you like to brag about.
