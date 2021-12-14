MONROE, Ga. — A Gwinnett woman will serve eight years in prison for her role in a crash that killed her son.
A Walton County jury found 38-year-old Jasmine Keyosha Chandler of Lawrenceville guilty of first-degree vehicular homicide last month. She was arrested after the Dec. 26, 2017, crash that saw the death of her 12-year-old son, Sean Thomas.
According to reports at the time, Chandler was driving north on South Madison Avenue in a Chevrolet Tahoe when she allegedly ran a red light and was struck by a minivan.
The SUV rolled over at least twice before coming to a rest in front of the post office. Sean was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers received minor injuries.
Chandler refused to submit to a test for alcohol use, but state troopers obtained a warrant to take a blood test. She was charged with driving under the influence but found not guilty at trial.
The jury split on two charges each of first-degree homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle, finding Chandler guilty of one each. Jurors also determined Chandler was guilty of reckless driving and disregarding a traffic control device, both misdemeanors.
Judge Ken Wynne gave Chandler a 25-year sentence with eight years to be served in prison.
Defense attorney Peter J. Wosnik filed a motion Dec. 8 for a new trial, arguing among other things, the verdict was contrary to evidence and “contrary to law and the principles of justice and equity.”
