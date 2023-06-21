Independence

The cities of Social Circle and Loganville will both celebrate America’s Independence 2023 early.

A celebration and parade in downtown Social Circle is set for Saturday, June 24. The parade will start at 6 p.m. followed by the celebration which starts at 7 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m.

