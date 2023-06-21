The cities of Social Circle and Loganville will both celebrate America’s Independence 2023 early.
A celebration and parade in downtown Social Circle is set for Saturday, June 24. The parade will start at 6 p.m. followed by the celebration which starts at 7 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m.
Between the parade and the fireworks, there is plenty for all to join in the celebration with food, fun and live music. Loganville’s Independence Celebration for 2023 is also scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at West Walton Park. Loganville’s event also begins at 6 p.m.
There will be games and activities for the kids, food vendors on site and a DJ will provide the music leading up to Band X taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks follow the concert.
But if you need your fireworks fix on July 4, Walton County has you covered there too. There will be a fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium.
There will be no official program or vendors but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin at dark (about 9 p.m.) Parking is available at the Monroe Police Department (140 Blaine Street), along Edwards Street around the field, and the Athens Tech campus parking.
