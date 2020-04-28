Charles Lee DeLorenzo Charles Lee DeLorenzo, 46, of Monroe, Ga., was arrested Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020, in Social Circle and charged with four counts of chi…

MONROE, Ga. — State investigators said a local man has been charged with having child pornography.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 46-year-old Charles Lee DeLorenzo of 510 Quail Creek Drive NW, Monroe, was arrested Monday.

DeLorenzo is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children after the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the GBI about the Monroe man possibly having uploaded and possessed child pornography on a cloud-based storage application.

Jail records show DeLorenzo was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday at a home on Simmons Road in unincorporated Social Circle. He remained in the county jail Tuesday afternoon.