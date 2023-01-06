Zulock arrests

Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock are scheduled to be back in a Walton County Courtroom in front of Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Foster next month.

The two were arrested last summer and charged with 17 counts each of various counts of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children including charges of aggravated sodomy, incest and pandering for persons under 18.

